Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Seedkeeping can connect people with their roots and preserve crops for future generations

By Natalie Jesionka, Dalla Lana Global Journalism Fellow, University of Toronto
Share this article
Seedkeeping can create a sense of home, reconnect communities with ancestral crops and preserve biodiversity and culturally significant crops for future generations.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Shifting toward 'open peer review'
~ NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter flight on Mars opens up new frontiers in space exploration
~ Chauvin conviction: 2 things to know about jury bias and 2 ways to reduce it
~ Dead Sea Scrolls: two scribes probably wrote one of the manuscripts
~ Respect for Indigenous knowledge must lead nature conservation efforts in Canada
~ Pandemic-era retail: No shoes, no shirt, no mask — no service?
~ Do you really need 8 glasses of water a day? An exercise scientist explains why your kidneys say 'no'
~ Pakistani journalist critical of the military wounded by gunfire
~ EU is cracking down on AI, but leaves a loophole for mass surveillance
~ Why Kenya is on thin ice in its justification for sending Somali refugees back home
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter