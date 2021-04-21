Tolerance.ca
Dead Sea Scrolls: two scribes probably wrote one of the manuscripts

By Peter Phillips, Research Fellow in Digital Theology, Director of CODEC Research Centre, Durham University
Ever since the Dead Sea Scrolls were accidentally discovered over 70 years ago in a cave in Israel, they have been a source of fascination.

The scrolls are famous for containing the oldest manuscripts of the Hebrew Bible. But exactly who wrote these important documents has been a mystery. Now, thanks to the use of technology, we’re getting closer to understanding…


