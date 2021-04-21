Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistani journalist critical of the military wounded by gunfire

By DBastard
NewsAbsar Alam, a prominent journalist, was shot in broad daylight near his home. He has faced threats because of his strongly critical stance toward the government and the military. Given that background, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) demands a completely independent investigation of this shocking attack.Alam narrowly escaped death after being shot on 20 April, while he was walking in a park near his home in Islamabad, Pakistan’s federal capital.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


