Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria is neglecting social workers in the fight against COVID-19. Why it shouldn't

By Prince Agwu -, Researcher at the Department of Social Work and the Health Policy Research Group, University of Nigeria, University of Nigeria
Uzoma Okoye, Professor of Social Work, University of Nigeria
Share this article
It's common to find medical doctors providing supportive health services and in the process getting distracted from their main clinical job concerns.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pakistani journalist critical of the military wounded by gunfire
~ EU is cracking down on AI, but leaves a loophole for mass surveillance
~ Why Kenya is on thin ice in its justification for sending Somali refugees back home
~ Study from Tanzania offers lessons on how to improve the health of adolescent girls worldwide
~ Stopping misinformation means fixing the relationship between journalism and PR
~ Q+A: Joe Biden's Earth Day summit – what could it achieve for action on climate change?
~ European Super League collapse: US football owners badly misread supporter culture in England
~ 5 ways to challenge systemic ableism during Autism Acceptance Month
~ Maldives Advances Media Freedom, But Long Way to Go
~ Famine in the Bible is more than a curse: It is a signal of change and a chance for a new beginning
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter