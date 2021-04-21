Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Stopping misinformation means fixing the relationship between journalism and PR

By Jaigris Hodson, Associate Professor of Interdisciplinary Studies, Royal Roads University
Public relations and journalism have always existed in an uneasy balance. Social media and low revenues are shifting that balance in favour of PR, creating a lack of trust in the news.


