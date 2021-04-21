5 ways to challenge systemic ableism during Autism Acceptance Month
By Patty Douglas, Associate professor Disability Studies and Inclusive Education, Brandon University
Michael Orsini, Professor, health policy, disability, public policy, social movements, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Instead of supporting autism through awareness campaigns that may portray autistic people negatively, consider learning about initiatives led by autistic people themselves. Here are five ways to start.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 21, 2021