Human Rights Observatory

Maldives Advances Media Freedom, But Long Way to Go

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Relatives of disappeared Maldivian journalist Ahmed Rilwan Abdulla hold a silent protest during International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 28, 2018.  © 2018 AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena After years of ignominy as one of the worst countries in Asia for media freedom, the Maldives has risen to 72nd place in the latest rankings of the World Press Freedom Index, up from 120th place three years ago. That improvement reflects how far the island nation has come since President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih took office in November 2018.…


© Human Rights Watch -


