Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Morrison government quashes Victoria's belt and road deal with China

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
The Morrison government has cancelled the belt and road agreements Victoria has with China.

In the first decisions under the government’s new law allowing it to quash arrangements states, territories and public universities have, or propose to have, with foreign governments, Foreign Minister Marise Payne announced four Victorian agreements would end.

Two are with China, and the others are with Iran and Syria.

The agreements with China are the memorandum of understanding on the belt and road initiative signed in October 2018, and a subsequent more detailed framework…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ EU is cracking down on AI, but leaves a loophole for mass surveillance
~ Why Kenya is on thin ice in its justification for sending Somali refugees back home
~ Nigeria is neglecting social workers in the fight against COVID-19. Why it shouldn't
~ Study from Tanzania offers lessons on how to improve the health of adolescent girls worldwide
~ Stopping misinformation means fixing the relationship between journalism and PR
~ Q+A: Joe Biden's Earth Day summit – what could it achieve for action on climate change?
~ European Super League collapse: US football owners badly misread supporter culture in England
~ 5 ways to challenge systemic ableism during Autism Acceptance Month
~ Maldives Advances Media Freedom, But Long Way to Go
~ Famine in the Bible is more than a curse: It is a signal of change and a chance for a new beginning
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter