Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Researchers unlock the secrets of fungal viruses: why it matters

By Brenda Wingfield, Previous Vice President of the Academy of Science of South Africa and DSI-NRF SARChI chair in Fungal Genomics, Professor in Genetics, University of Pretoria, University of Pretoria
Share this article
In the past year the world has been overwhelmed with rapidly emerging, important and fascinating information regarding SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The pace of learning has been astounding, not just for the general public but for virus experts.

There are millions of viruses out there, including many that don’t directly infect animals or humans. Some are better understood than others. Among the least studied are viruses that infect fungi. But it’s becoming increasingly important to address this gap: fungal viruses can cause tremendous…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ EU is cracking down on AI, but leaves a loophole for mass surveillance
~ Why Kenya is on thin ice in its justification for sending Somali refugees back home
~ Nigeria is neglecting social workers in the fight against COVID-19. Why it shouldn't
~ Study from Tanzania offers lessons on how to improve the health of adolescent girls worldwide
~ Stopping misinformation means fixing the relationship between journalism and PR
~ Q+A: Joe Biden's Earth Day summit – what could it achieve for action on climate change?
~ European Super League collapse: US football owners badly misread supporter culture in England
~ 5 ways to challenge systemic ableism during Autism Acceptance Month
~ Maldives Advances Media Freedom, But Long Way to Go
~ Famine in the Bible is more than a curse: It is a signal of change and a chance for a new beginning
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter