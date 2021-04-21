Fat-footed tyrannosaur parents couldn’t keep up with their skinnier offspring, fossil footprints reveal
By Nathan James Enriquez, PhD Student, University of New England
Nicolas Campione, Senior lecturer, University of New England
Phil Bell, Palaeontologist, Earth Science Faculty, University of New England
Tyrannosaurus rex is perhaps the most famous of all dinosaurs. It and its closest kin, a group referred to as “tyrannosaurs”, have been embedded in popular culture as powerful and mobile predators.
Consider the below scene from the 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park; an adult T. rex chases down a speeding Jeep — much to the thrill of the audience.
But Jeeps and fanciful theme parks aside, are these depictions realistic?
Our research, published today…
