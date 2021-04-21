Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fat-footed tyrannosaur parents couldn’t keep up with their skinnier offspring, fossil footprints reveal

By Nathan James Enriquez, PhD Student, University of New England
Nicolas Campione, Senior lecturer, University of New England
Phil Bell, Palaeontologist, Earth Science Faculty, University of New England
Share this article
Tyrannosaurus rex is perhaps the most famous of all dinosaurs. It and its closest kin, a group referred to as “tyrannosaurs”, have been embedded in popular culture as powerful and mobile predators.

Consider the below scene from the 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park; an adult T. rex chases down a speeding Jeep — much to the thrill of the audience.

But Jeeps and fanciful theme parks aside, are these depictions realistic?

Our research, published today


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The truth about racial inequalities and COVID-19 - and what should be done to address the long-term impacts
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: military 'watch-dog' Neil James on Afghanistan, China, and Peter Dutton
~ The St Vincent eruption is a reminder of how volcano research and monitoring can save lives
~ Closure of Indonesian language programs in Australian universities will weaken ties between the two countries
~ High-filtration masks only work when they fit – so we created a new way to test if they do
~ Prince: Why, five years after his death, the Purple One still reigns
~ Deep-sea volcanic eruptions create megaplumes that may have dispersed early life
~ Idriss Déby Itno offered Chadians great hope, but ended up leaving a terrible legacy
~ Why nursing in Denmark pays less than professions dominated by men
~ Exercise boosts immunity and makes vaccines more effective – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter