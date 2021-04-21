Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: military 'watch-dog' Neil James on Afghanistan, China, and Peter Dutton

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Sunday is ANZAC day - and this year it comes at a particularly important time for Australia’s military image.

Last week, Scott Morrison announced Australia’s remaining troops will leave Afghanistan by September, following President Biden’s announcement of the United States withdrawal.

One negative legacy of Australia’s participation in this conflict is documented in the Brereton report on Australia war crimes, which detailed alleged incidents of unlawful killing and cruelty by some special forces troops.

