Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The St Vincent eruption is a reminder of how volcano research and monitoring can save lives

By Silvio De Angelis, Reader in Geophysics, University of Liverpool
Janine Kavanagh, Senior Lecturer in Volcanology and UKRI Future Leaders Fellow, University of Liverpool
Volcanic eruptions come with a variety of hazards, depending on the type of volcano and its magma. Some have effusive eruptions, where lava flows constantly, while others can expel large clouds of fragments of magma and gases – volcanic ash – into the atmosphere.

For some of the most powerful eruptions, these ash clouds can rise tens of kilometres into the air and travel thousands of kilometres. This is what has happened on the island of St Vincent and the Grenadines, after a new eruption was confirmed at La Soufrière volcano on April 9 2021.

The explosive eruption, the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


