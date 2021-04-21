Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why nursing in Denmark pays less than professions dominated by men

By Astrid Elkjær Sørensen, Postdoctoral Researcher in History, Aarhus University
Share this article
The gender pay gap and what to do about it in Denmark recently came to a head in the nursing profession. During the pandemic, focus on the work of nurses has come to the fore in a number of countries, including in the UK where a recent proposal for a 1% pay increase was heavily criticised.

In national public sector negotiations in Denmark, nurses voted against a recent pay offer of up to 5% which was set to preserve real wages


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The truth about racial inequalities and COVID-19 - and what should be done to address the long-term impacts
~ Fat-footed tyrannosaur parents couldn’t keep up with their skinnier offspring, fossil footprints reveal
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: military 'watch-dog' Neil James on Afghanistan, China, and Peter Dutton
~ The St Vincent eruption is a reminder of how volcano research and monitoring can save lives
~ Closure of Indonesian language programs in Australian universities will weaken ties between the two countries
~ High-filtration masks only work when they fit – so we created a new way to test if they do
~ Prince: Why, five years after his death, the Purple One still reigns
~ Deep-sea volcanic eruptions create megaplumes that may have dispersed early life
~ Idriss Déby Itno offered Chadians great hope, but ended up leaving a terrible legacy
~ Exercise boosts immunity and makes vaccines more effective – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter