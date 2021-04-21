Migration is a quick fix for skills shortages. Building on Australians' skills is better
By Pi-Shen Seet, Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Edith Cowan University
Janice Jones, Associate Professor, College of Business, Government and Law, Flinders University
While skilled migration can help fill short-term gaps, Australia needs a more sustainable, long-term approach to skills matching and development to make the most of the people who are already here.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 21, 2021