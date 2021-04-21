Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Safe space or shirking accountability? A new Journal of Controversial Ideas will allow academics to write under pseudonyms

By Patrick Stokes, Associate Professor of Philosophy, Deakin University
Philosopher Peter Singer has helped launch a new, pseudonymous journal for the discussion of unpopular views. Will this be a boon for free inquiry, or a way for researchers to shirk responsibility?


