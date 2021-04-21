Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Chauvin Convicted on all Charges in Death of George Floyd

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all charges Tuesday in the death of George Floyd nearly a year ago. Chauvin had been charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.


