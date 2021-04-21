Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the water and sewage under your feet could end up flooding your home (and what to do about it)

By Ana Manero, Research Fellow, Australian National University
Anneliese Sytsma, PhD Candidate, University of California, Berkeley
Margaret Shanafield, Senior researcher, Hydrology/hydrogeology, Flinders University
Sally Thompson, Associate professor, The University of Western Australia
Share this article
Some flood dangers can be hard to spot initially – to planners, developers and home-buyers. Sometimes, the danger comes from underground.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Chauvin Convicted on all Charges in Death of George Floyd
~ Chauvin Convicted on all Charges in Death of George Floyd
~ Relief at Derek Chauvin conviction a sign of long history of police brutality
~ ASEAN: Withdraw Invite to Myanmar Junta Leader
~ More US troops in Syria and US mercenaries in Afghanistan
~ London adapts its laws to modern espionage
~ Will the allies have to die for Kiev?, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Chauvin Convicted on all Charges in Death of George Floyd
~ Gastro outbreak: how does it spread, and how can we stop it? A gastroenterologist explains
~ Justice for George Floyd: Derek Chauvin's guilty verdicts must result in fundamental changes to policing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter