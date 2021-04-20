Why this trial was different: Experts react to guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin
By Alexis Karteron, Associate Professor of Law, Rutgers University - Newark
Jeannine Bell, Professor of Law, Maurer School of Law, Indiana University
Rashad Shabazz, Associate Professor at the School of Social Transformation, Arizona State University
Ric Simmons, Professor of Law, The Ohio State University
Scholars of policing, law, race and Minnesota history explain the landmark guilty verdicts handed down in the trial for the murder of George Floyd.
- Tuesday, April 20, 2021