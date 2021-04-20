The unregistered: the fragile foundations of civil registration in Indonesia
By Widi Sari, Lead for Research, Monitoring and Evaluation, PUSKAPA
Harriz Jati, Knowledge Manager, PUSKAPA
Meutia Aulia Rahmi, Research and Advocacy Associate, PUSKAPA
Santi Kusumaningrum, Director, Center on Child Protection and Wellbeing (Pusat Kajian & Advokasi Perlindungan & Kualitas Hidup Anak), PUSKAPA
This is the first of four articles in the series on Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) in Indonesia entitled “Data that Records and Protects All”.
Six years into her marriage, Bunga (not her real name), a 20-year-old resident of a district in South Sulawesi, has only now realised the importance of having the state recognise her marriage through a certificate.
Bunga’s marriage wasn’t recorded because she got married when she was 14. The Indonesian Marriage Law…
- Tuesday, April 20, 2021