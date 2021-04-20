Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Justice is Served for George Floyd, but US Police Reform Remains Urgent

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A mural dedicated to George Floyd and honoring the Black Lives Matter movement in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. © 2020 munshots/Sipa via AP Images A Minnesota jury has properly convicted former officer Derek Chauvin of second-degree murder for the killing of George Floyd on May 26, 2020. Millions of people across the country watched the video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck until long after he lost consciousness and stopped begging for mercy. And many concluded what the jury made official today – this was a murder by a police officer. The jury rejected…


© Human Rights Watch -


