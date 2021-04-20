Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Crowds at dawn services have plummeted in recent years. It's time to reinvent Anzac Day

By Romain Fathi, Senior Lecturer, History, Flinders University
Share this article
The prime minister calls it "our most sacred day", but numbers at Anzac Day dawn services fell by 70% from 2015-2019.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Gastro outbreak: how does it spread, and how can we stop it? A gastroenterologist explains
~ Justice for George Floyd: Derek Chauvin's guilty verdicts must result in fundamental changes to policing
~ Federal budget 2021: 7 actions to ensure Canada's 'child-care plan' is about education
~ Why strict border control remains crucial if we want to keep the travel bubble safe
~ Why this trial was different: Experts react to guilty verdict for Derek Chauvin
~ Xi Jinping sends message to US on China's rising power in Boao address
~ The unregistered: the fragile foundations of civil registration in Indonesia
~ Justice is Served for George Floyd, but US Police Reform Remains Urgent
~ Tiny Game of Thrones: the workers of yellow crazy ants can act like lazy wannabe queens. So we watched them fight
~ Victorian gastro outbreak: how does it spread, and how can we stop it? A gastroenterologist explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter