Human Rights Observatory

European Super League: what can its opponents legally do?

By Jonathan Merritt, Senior Lecturer in Law, De Montfort University
Genevieve Gordon-Thomson, Director of the Centre of Research and Innovation for Sport, Technology and Law, De Montfort University
The proposed European Super League (ESL) has fans and politicians more or less united in condemnation. In response to the 12 football clubs who have signed up so far, including the “big six” in England, MPs of all major parties in the UK are lining up to support Uefa and the FA against the new proposals.

The UK government threatens…


