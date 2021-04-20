Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How parents can support a child who comes out as trans – by conquering their own fears, following their child's lead and tolerating ambiguity

By Em Matsuno, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Palo Alto University, Palo Alto University
Young transgender, or trans, people face high rates of anxiety, depression and suicide. These elevated mental health risks largely stem from external factors such as discrimination, victimization and – most especially – family rejection rather than from being trans.

Em Matsuno, a research fellow at Palo…


Read complete article

