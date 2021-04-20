Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Electric cars could make the roads safer – here's how

By Basilio Lenzo, Senior Lecturer in Automotive Engineering, Sheffield Hallam University
Electric cars have the potential to help in our fight against climate disaster. For example, if all cars in the UK were electric, the country’s emissions would drop by 12%.

But electric cars might also be able to address another issue that’s affecting people around the world.

Traffic-related fatalities are the eighth leading cause of death for people of all ages…


© The Conversation -


