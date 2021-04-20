Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

John Maynard Keynes: unusually for an economist, he did not think people were very rational

By Eugenio Proto, Alec Cairncross Professor of Applied Economics and Econometrics, University of Glasgow
Share this article
When people think of John Maynard Keynes, who died 75 years ago on April 21, they probably think of his ideas about economic demand and how government spending is essential to emerge from a recession.

England’s most famous economist is renowned as the one-time civil servant and Treasury adviser whose thinking dominated economic policy in the middle decades of the 20th century. He died at the age of only 62 after leading marathon negotiations for the UK over the post-war international…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Electric cars could make the roads safer – here's how
~ Feeding experiments reveal baby bees love carbs – here's why that matters
~ The roots of repression and the prospects for democracy in Tanzania
~ South Africa has failed to champion human rights in the world. But that's changing
~ The history of protest songs in Tunisia and their link to popular culture
~ How Canadian evangelicalism is reinventing purity culture as ‘pro-women’
~ How to meet the ambitious target of conserving 30 per cent of Earth by 2030
~ European Super League: a history of splits over money in professional sport
~ What men’s roles in 1970s anti-sexism campaigns can teach us about consent
~ Q+A: Indian coronavirus variant – what is it and what effect will it have?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter