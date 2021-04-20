Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

The roots of repression and the prospects for democracy in Tanzania

By Nic Cheeseman, Professor of Democracy, University of Birmingham
Alitalali Amani, PhD Candidate, Yale University
Hilary Matfess, PhD Candidate, Yale University
Nobody was surprised that President John Magufuli won a second term in Tanzania’s 2020 general elections. The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi has been in power since independence in 1961, and has never come close to losing power nationally.

What was surprising was the huge size of the victory, the oppressive strategies used to bring it about, and the continued closing…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


