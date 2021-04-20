No visits and barely any calls – pandemic makes separation even scarier for people with a family member in prison
By Alexander Testa, Assistant Professor of Criminology & Criminal Justice, The University of Texas at San Antonio
Chantal Fahmy, Assistant Professor of Criminology & Criminal Justice, The University of Texas at San Antonio
For the 6.5 million Americans who have an incarcerated family member, COVID-19 has made an already stressful situation much worse by drastically limiting communication and raising fears of death.
