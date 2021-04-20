The US electric power sector is halfway to zero carbon emissions
By Bentham Paulos, Affiliate, Electricity Markets & Policy Group, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Dev Millstein, Reesearch Scientist, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Joseph Rand, Senior Scientific Engineering Associate, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Ryan Wiser, Senior Scientist, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Fifteen years ago electric power generation was the largest source of US greenhouse gas emissions. Now the power sector is leading the shift to a clean energy economy.
