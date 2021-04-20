African countries must consider legal challenges to sugar taxes before pursuing policies
By Safura Abdool Karim, Senior researcher, University of the Witwatersrand
Karen Hofman, Professor and Programme Director, SA MRC Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science - PRICELESS SA (Priority Cost Effective Lessons in Systems Strengthening South Africa), University of the Witwatersrand
Governments must take urgent action to prevent noncommunicable diseases from becoming an uncontrollable epidemic in sub-Saharan Africa. Sugar-sweeted beverage taxation offers a potential solution.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, April 20, 2021