Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

United States: EPA Should Ban Toxic Pesticide

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A 12-year-old girl picks cucumbers on a Michigan farm. © 2009 ROMANO (New York) – The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) should ban all uses of the toxic pesticide chlorpyrifos, Human Rights Watch said today. The agency has previously acknowledged the well-documented health risks associated with exposure to chlorpyrifos, but continues to fail to adequately protect public health by prohibiting its use. Millions of pounds of chlorpyrifos are applied annually to US food crops including corn, wheat, cherries, strawberries, and asparagus. “The continued use of this…


© Human Rights Watch -


