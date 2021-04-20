Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Attacked for Blogging About Life with HIV in Russia

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Twenty-nine-year-old Ilya Bronsky tested positive for HIV in 2019 and wanted other HIV-positive Russians to understand that the diagnosis is not the end of the world. His tweets about living with HIV in Russia, a country with over a million HIV-positive residents, reached thousands. In March, he gave an interview to TJournal, a popular online media outlet, emphasizing that with his medication and the support from his partner and friends, his HIV status has not really changed his life. Bronsky believed that speaking openly would help dispel bias about HIV. “Owing to those who speak up about the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ An advantage of the government's new payments for families: Not humiliating poor people
~ Student loan debt is costing recent grads much more than just money
~ Why it's good for kids to have friends from different socioeconomic backgrounds
~ Zambia must find a way to balance the economy and public health in tax policy
~ There are plenty of moral reasons to be vaccinated – but that doesn’t mean it’s your ethical duty
~ Domestic violence calls for help increased during the pandemic – but the answers haven't gotten any easier
~ No visits and barely any calls – pandemic makes separation even scarier for people with a family member in prison
~ The US electric power sector is halfway to zero carbon emissions
~ Hydrogen is one future fuel oil execs and environmentalists could both support as rival countries search for climate solutions
~ How Rwanda can use fiscal policies to improve health outcomes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter