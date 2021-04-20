Not criminals or passive victims: media need to reframe their representation of Aboriginal deaths in custody
By Amanda Porter, Senior Fellow (Indigenous Programs), The University of Melbourne
Eddie Cubillo, Senior Fellow Indigenous Programs, The University of Melbourne
The Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody made recommendations to ensure ethical reporting of these deaths. Despite this, harmful and inaccurate reporting still abounds.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 19, 2021