We mapped the landscape for taxes on sugary drinks in seven African countries
By Safura Abdool Karim, Senior researcher, University of the Witwatersrand
Agnes Erzse, Researcher, SAMRC/Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science- PRICELESS SA, University of the Witwatersrand
Karen Hofman, Professor and Programme Director, SA MRC Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science - PRICELESS SA (Priority Cost Effective Lessons in Systems Strengthening South Africa), University of the Witwatersrand
Susan Goldstein, Associate Professor in the SAMRC Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science - PRICELESS SA (Priority Cost Effective Lessons in Systems Strengthening South Africa), University of the Witwatersrand
Preventing diet-related noncommunicable diseases in sub-Saharan Africa and decreasing the burden on fragile healthcare systems is an urgent priority for governments. This urgency is exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals with noncommunicable diseases are bearing the brunt of COVID-19-related morbidity and mortality.
African countries face a growing burden…
- Tuesday, April 20, 2021