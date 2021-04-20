Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We mapped the landscape for taxes on sugary drinks in seven African countries

By Safura Abdool Karim, Senior researcher, University of the Witwatersrand
Agnes Erzse, Researcher, SAMRC/Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science- PRICELESS SA, University of the Witwatersrand
Karen Hofman, Professor and Programme Director, SA MRC Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science - PRICELESS SA (Priority Cost Effective Lessons in Systems Strengthening South Africa), University of the Witwatersrand
Susan Goldstein, Associate Professor in the SAMRC Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science - PRICELESS SA (Priority Cost Effective Lessons in Systems Strengthening South Africa), University of the Witwatersrand
Preventing diet-related noncommunicable diseases in sub-Saharan Africa and decreasing the burden on fragile healthcare systems is an urgent priority for governments. This urgency is exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals with noncommunicable diseases are bearing the brunt of COVID-19-related morbidity and mortality.

African countries face a growing burden…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


