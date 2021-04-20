Climate explained: what was the Medieval warm period?
By Frédérik Saltré, Research Fellow in Ecology for the ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, Flinders University
Corey J. A. Bradshaw, Matthew Flinders Professor of Global Ecology and Models Theme Leader for the ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, Flinders University
During the European Middle Ages, parts of the world experienced warming similar to that between 1960 to 1990. But the rising temperatures we're observing now are global and exceed the past record.
