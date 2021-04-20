Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate explained: what was the Medieval warm period?

By Frédérik Saltré, Research Fellow in Ecology for the ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, Flinders University
Corey J. A. Bradshaw, Matthew Flinders Professor of Global Ecology and Models Theme Leader for the ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage, Flinders University
Share this article
During the European Middle Ages, parts of the world experienced warming similar to that between 1960 to 1990. But the rising temperatures we're observing now are global and exceed the past record.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Jobs for men have barely grown since the COVID recession. What matters now is what we do about it
~ So a helicopter flew on Mars for the first time. A space physicist explains why that's such a big deal
~ Sometimes people can do with a break: 3 ways tax debt relief rules are too tough
~ We're gathering data on COVID vaccine side effects in real time. Here's what you can expect
~ What is suffragette white? The colour has a 110-year history as a protest tool
~ The education minister wants graduating teachers to be 'classroom-ready'. But the classroom is not what it used to be
~ Hong Kong's pro-Beijing camp wants to ‘get rid of’ pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily
~ Jury deliberations begin in trial of former white police officer accused of killing George Floyd
~ Not criminals or passive victims: reframing the media's representation of Aboriginal deaths in custody
~ NZ's next large Alpine Fault quake is likely coming sooner than we thought, study shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter