Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We're gathering data on COVID vaccine side effects in real time. Here's what you can expect

By Natasha Yates, Assistant Professor, General Practice, Bond University
Share this article
Although the country’s vaccine rollout is not progressing entirely as planned, thousands of Australians continue to receive their COVID vaccines every week.

As a general practitioner administering the AstraZeneca vaccine, I find it strange that my patients all know about the very rare potential complications — such as blood clots — yet often don’t know what side effects they can realistically expect.

Side effects show the vaccine is…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -



More
~ Jobs for men have barely grown since the COVID recession. What matters now is what we do about it
~ Climate explained: what was the Medieval warm period?
~ So a helicopter flew on Mars for the first time. A space physicist explains why that's such a big deal
~ Sometimes people can do with a break: 3 ways tax debt relief rules are too tough
~ What is suffragette white? The colour has a 110-year history as a protest tool
~ The education minister wants graduating teachers to be 'classroom-ready'. But the classroom is not what it used to be
~ Hong Kong's pro-Beijing camp wants to ‘get rid of’ pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily
~ Jury deliberations begin in trial of former white police officer accused of killing George Floyd
~ Not criminals or passive victims: reframing the media's representation of Aboriginal deaths in custody
~ NZ's next large Alpine Fault quake is likely coming sooner than we thought, study shows
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter