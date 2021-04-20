Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is suffragette white? The colour has a 110-year history as a protest tool

By Michelle Staff, PhD Candidate, Australian National University
From Emmeline Pankhurst's Women’s Social and Political Union, to Christine Holgate and Brittany Higgins, suffragette white has a long history.


© The Conversation -


