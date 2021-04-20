The education minister wants graduating teachers to be 'classroom-ready'. But the classroom is not what it used to be
By Terri Seddon, Professor of Education, La Trobe University
Ben Arnold, Postdoctoral Researcher, Deakin University
Joanna Barbousas, Professor, Dean of Education, La Trobe University
During 2020, we saw the traditional classroom all but disappear. We can expect education to face other types of disruption. In an uncertain future, teachers need more than classroom-readiness.
- Tuesday, April 20, 2021