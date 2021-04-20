Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jury deliberations begin in trial of former white police officer accused of killing George Floyd

Share this article
A U.S. jury in a Minnesota courtroom Monday heard sharply different claims of how George Floyd, a Black man, died last year, then began deliberations in the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing Floyd in one of the country’s highest profile cases in recent years.


Read complete article

© Voice of America -


More
~ Hong Kong's pro-Beijing camp wants to ‘get rid of’ pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily
~ Not criminals or passive victims: reframing the media's representation of Aboriginal deaths in custody
~ NZ's next large Alpine Fault quake is likely coming sooner than we thought, study shows
~ Live-streamed event: watch top thinkers explore how children can change the world in 2021
~ A Namibian couple's battle to bring home twin daughters born via surrogacy
~ From haute cuisine to hot dogs: How dining out has evolved over 200 years – and is innovating further in the pandemic
~ Student achievement depends on reducing poverty now and after COVID-19
~ Zoom fatigue and distracted driving share a common problem: Multitasking
~ With COVID-19's third wave, we're far from 'all in this together'
~ Rainforest giants with rare autumn displays: there’s a lot more to Australia’s red cedar than timber
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter