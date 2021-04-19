Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ's next large Alpine Fault quake is likely coming sooner than we thought, study shows

By Jamie Howarth, Senior lecturer, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Rupert Sutherland, Professor of tectonics and geophysics, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Share this article
New Zealand's Alpine Fault has ruptured in a major earthquake on average every 250 years. New research shows a 75% chance of the next one within 50 years, and it's likely to be magnitude 8 or more.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Live-streamed event: watch top thinkers explore how children can change the world in 2021
~ A Namibian couple's battle to bring home twin daughters born via surrogacy
~ From haute cuisine to hot dogs: How dining out has evolved over 200 years – and is innovating further in the pandemic
~ Student achievement depends on reducing poverty now and after COVID-19
~ Zoom fatigue and distracted driving share a common problem: Multitasking
~ With COVID-19's third wave, we're far from 'all in this together'
~ Rainforest giants with rare autumn displays: there’s a lot more to Australia’s red cedar than timber
~ Looking at the stars, or falling by the wayside? How astronomy is failing female scientists
~ Bridges, highways, scaffolds: how the amazing engineering of army ants can make us smarter creators
~ Financial stress in 3 graphs: there's fewer of us in it, but for those who are, it's worse
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter