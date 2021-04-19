NZ's next large Alpine Fault quake is likely coming sooner than we thought, study shows
By Jamie Howarth, Senior lecturer, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Rupert Sutherland, Professor of tectonics and geophysics, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
New Zealand's Alpine Fault has ruptured in a major earthquake on average every 250 years. New research shows a 75% chance of the next one within 50 years, and it's likely to be magnitude 8 or more.
