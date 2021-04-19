Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Live-streamed event: watch top thinkers explore how children can change the world in 2021

By Benjamin Clark, Deputy Engagement Editor, The Conversation
Susan Hornbeck, Strategic Partnerships Manager, The Conversation Media Group
In this live event, leading thinkers and contributors to The Conversation examine how curious kids can make change in the 21st century.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


