Student achievement depends on reducing poverty now and after COVID-19
By Louis Volante, Professor of Education, Brock University
Don A. Klinger, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Te Kura Toi Tangata Division of Education; Professor of Measurement, Assessment and Evaluation, University of Waikato
Livianna Tossutti, Associate professor, Department of Political Science, Brock University
Melissa Siegel, Professor of Migration Studies and Head of Migration Studies at the Maastricht Graduate School of Governance and UNU-MERIT, United Nations University
Comprehensive early childhood education, mental health support, internet connectivity and post-secondary funding are part of reducing the consequences of poverty so all students may excel.
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 19, 2021