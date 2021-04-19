Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zoom fatigue and distracted driving share a common problem: Multitasking

By Francesco Biondi, Assistant Professor, Human Kinetics, University of Windsor
Share this article
As remote work continues through the pandemic, workers are experiencing burnout and fatigue brought on by excessive periods of time spent online.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ From haute cuisine to hot dogs: How dining out has evolved over 200 years – and is innovating further in the pandemic
~ Student achievement depends on reducing poverty now and after COVID-19
~ With COVID-19's third wave, we're far from 'all in this together'
~ Rainforest giants with rare autumn displays: there’s a lot more to Australia’s red cedar than timber
~ Looking at the stars, or falling by the wayside? How astronomy is failing female scientists
~ Bridges, highways, scaffolds: how the amazing engineering of army ants can make us smarter creators
~ Financial stress in 3 graphs: there's fewer of us in it, but for those who are, it's worse
~ If I could go anywhere: I'd revisit Maman, Louise Bourgeois' 9-metre spider at London's Tate Modern
~ Forget JobKeeper — what the government and the country need now is a JabMaker plan
~ COVID-19 cost more in 2020 than the world's combined natural disasters in any of the past 20 years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter