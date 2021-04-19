Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Financial stress in 3 graphs: there's fewer of us in it, but for those who are, it's worse

By Ben Phillips, Associate Professor, Centre for Social Research and Methods, Director, Centre for Economic Policy Research (CEPR), Australian National University
Share this article
The good news from new research conducted by the Australian National University for Social Ventures Australia and the Brotherhood of St Laurence is that fewer of us are in severe financial stress, by which we mean missing meals, seeking help from charities or being unable to heat our homes.

The bad news is that for certain types of households the proportion in stress is growing, and for many the stress is getting worse.

It is well


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ From haute cuisine to hot dogs: How dining out has evolved over 200 years – and is innovating further in the pandemic
~ Student achievement depends on reducing poverty now and after COVID-19
~ Zoom fatigue and distracted driving share a common problem: Multitasking
~ With COVID-19's third wave, we're far from 'all in this together'
~ Rainforest giants with rare autumn displays: there’s a lot more to Australia’s red cedar than timber
~ Looking at the stars, or falling by the wayside? How astronomy is failing female scientists
~ Bridges, highways, scaffolds: how the amazing engineering of army ants can make us smarter creators
~ If I could go anywhere: I'd revisit Maman, Louise Bourgeois' 9-metre spider at London's Tate Modern
~ Forget JobKeeper — what the government and the country need now is a JabMaker plan
~ COVID-19 cost more in 2020 than the world's combined natural disasters in any of the past 20 years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter