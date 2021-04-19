Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Not only are some of the government's consent videos bizarre and confusing, many reinforce harmful gender stereotypes

By Amanda Keddie, Professor, Education, Deakin University
Education academics, women’s rights campaigners and many in between have criticised some of the material in the government’s new respectful relationships resource for schools.

Particularly controversial in the Good Society resource is a video of a girl asking a boy to try her milkshake. When he says he’s happy with his own, she smears…


