Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mars: how Ingenuity helicopter made the first flight on another planet

By Monica Grady, Professor of Planetary and Space Sciences, The Open University
Share this article
Imagine that you are flying a model helicopter or a drone. You are there with the auto controls. You switch them on. The rotors start to turn, gradually increasing their spin. You watch, then push the control for lift. Your helicopter rises, hovers, then at the next command moves forward. Oops, it didn’t go high enough. You quickly move the joystick and the drone rises to fly above the obstruction. Finally it’s in the air, moving at speed above sand dunes, hills and valleys – sending back pictures as the landscape unfolds.

Now imagine that you are flying your drone on a planet 180…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Significant archives are under threat in Cape Town's fire. Why they matter so much
~ Kenya should take note: recognising ethnic identities can lead to positive outcomes
~ There's a disconnect between research and urban planning in Africa: how to fix it
~ Universities in Nigeria must rethink how journalism is taught
~ In Saudi Arabia, women are turning to business as a form of 'quiet activism' in their feminist movement
~ How Rwanda is managing its COVID-19 vaccination rollout plans
~ Kenya's COVID-19 lockdown is forcing people to make difficult food and household energy decisions
~ The #advancedstyle movement celebrates and empowers stylish older women
~ The EU's mysterious missing lobbyists: why haven't firms been more active arguing against protectionism?
~ Suicide prevention during COVID-19: The healing power of connection and mutual support
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter