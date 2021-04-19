Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Significant archives are under threat in Cape Town's fire. Why they matter so much

By Shannon Morreira, Senior Lecturer, University of Cape Town
Losing archives has significant implications in a country like South Africa with a fraught and contested history because voices from the past, which may carry alternative histories, are lost.


