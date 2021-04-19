Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Saudi Arabia, women are turning to business as a form of 'quiet activism' in their feminist movement

By Sophie Alkhaled, Associate Professor in Entrepreneurship, Lancaster University
Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was released from prison on February 10 2021 after 1,001 days in custody. Al-Hathloul, a leading campaigner for women’s rights in Saudi Arabia, had been sentenced to five years and eight months in prison in 2018 for pushing a foreign agenda and using the internet to harm public order.

One of al-Hathloul’s crimes was to be part of a campaign for women to be allowed to drive. The first…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


