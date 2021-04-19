Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

European Super League: why punishing the breakaway 12 could backfire badly

By Adrian R Bell, Chair in the History of Finance and Research Dean, Prosperity and Resilience, Henley Business School, University of Reading
Andrew Urquhart, Associate Professor of Finance, ICMA Centre, Henley Business School, University of Reading
Chris Brooks, Professor of Finance, Henley Business School, University of Reading
Share this article
The football world has been rocked by the announcement of a breakaway European Super League (ESL). The majority think it a bad idea, from governing bodies Fifa and Uefa through to national bodies such as the FA and English Premier League.

The same goes for the fan groups at the six English clubs that comprise half of the ESL’s initial…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mars: how Ingenuity helicopter made the first flight on another planet
~ Significant archives are under threat in Cape Town's fire. Why they matter so much
~ Kenya should take note: recognising ethnic identities can lead to positive outcomes
~ There's a disconnect between research and urban planning in Africa: how to fix it
~ Universities in Nigeria must rethink how journalism is taught
~ In Saudi Arabia, women are turning to business as a form of 'quiet activism' in their feminist movement
~ How Rwanda is managing its COVID-19 vaccination rollout plans
~ Kenya's COVID-19 lockdown is forcing people to make difficult food and household energy decisions
~ The #advancedstyle movement celebrates and empowers stylish older women
~ The EU's mysterious missing lobbyists: why haven't firms been more active arguing against protectionism?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter