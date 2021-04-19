Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Well-known Cameroon reporter held for nearly two years

By assistante Afrique
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) reiterates its call for the release of Paul Chouta, a well-known Cameroonian journalist and whistleblower who has been held arbitrarily for nearly two years and has been subjected to an absurdly drawn-out trial on a charge of defamation and spreading fake news. After 26 hearings, the trial’s penultimate stage is finally scheduled for 6 May.A reporter for the Cameroun Web media outlet, Paul Chouta has been detained since 28 May 2019 as a result of a complaint brought by t


© Reporters without borders -


