Most people support sharing vaccines with other countries — new study
By Philip Clarke, Professor of Health Economics, University of Oxford
Laurence Roope, Senior Researcher, Health Economics, University of Oxford
Raymond Duch, Director of the Nuffield Centre for Experimental Social Sciences, University of Oxford
Contagion, a 2011 film about an influenza pandemic, ends with the first doses of a vaccine being allocated by lottery. COVID-19 vaccines are now being rolled out, including by lottery in some parts of the US. Governments around the world are having to write their own script for what might be regarded as the sequel to this film, covering the period from initial vaccine delivery to its use in…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 19, 2021