Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Most people support sharing vaccines with other countries — new study

By Philip Clarke, Professor of Health Economics, University of Oxford
Laurence Roope, Senior Researcher, Health Economics, University of Oxford
Raymond Duch, Director of the Nuffield Centre for Experimental Social Sciences, University of Oxford
Share this article
Contagion, a 2011 film about an influenza pandemic, ends with the first doses of a vaccine being allocated by lottery. COVID-19 vaccines are now being rolled out, including by lottery in some parts of the US. Governments around the world are having to write their own script for what might be regarded as the sequel to this film, covering the period from initial vaccine delivery to its use in…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Well-known Cameroon reporter held for nearly two years
~ Britain's changing religious vote: why Catholics are leaving Labour and Conservatives are hoovering up Christian support
~ Curious Kids: Can plastic waste be made into bricks for new houses?
~ What an unusual fossil reveals about parental care among pre-mammalian ancestors
~ Can bad weather really cause headaches?
~ Ivermectin: why a potential COVID treatment isn’t recommended for use
~ Revealed: true cost of Britain's addiction to factory-farmed chicken
~ Climate change threatens coffee – but we’ve found a delicious wild species that could help save your morning brew
~ Prehistoric cave painters might have been ‘high’ on oxygen deprivation – new study
~ What ancient Greek handwashing can teach us about socio-economic inequality
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter